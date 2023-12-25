CM dedicates Sanjauli-Dhalli tunnel to ease traffic congestion in Shimla

To ease traffic congestion in Shimla city, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday inaugurated a newly-constructed Rs. 47.36 crore Sanjauli-Dhalli tunnel spanning 154.22 meters.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, “The progress of this tunnel was going at snail’s pace during the previous BJP government, but the present state government expedited its construction work due to which it has been completed within one year.”

The state government has directed all departments to adhere to time-bound completion of each project, as it aims to maximise benefits for the people of the state at the earliest, he added.

The existing Dhalli Tunnel, dating back to 1852, served as a single-lane passage and had surpassed its design life, causing persistent traffic congestion.

The inauguration of the new tunnel marks a strategic move to alleviate these issues and provide smoother transportation for residents and tourists alike.

“Tourism, a key industry in Himachal Pradesh, stands to benefit significantly from the improved connectivity. The tunnel, strategically positioned on the route to popular destinations like Kufri, Naldehra, Tattapani, Narkanda, and Chail, will ease the movement of tourists and contribute to the region’s economic growth. The state government is committed to modernize its infrastructure, promoting tourism and addressing the needs of both residents and visitors,” said the Chief Minister.

The newly-constructed tunnel is the most viable and sustainable solution to reduce congestion on Shimla’s circular road, he said, adding that beyond its infrastructural advantages, the project is expected to generate local employment opportunities and foster increased social interaction in the region.

He said the old tunnel would also be renovated.