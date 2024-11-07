CM Atishi joins devotees in celebrating Chhath, performs ‘Sandhya Arghya’

Taking part in the Chhath celebrations on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi performed the ritual offering of the Sandhya Arghya with Purvanchali devotees at a Chhath Puja programme in her constituency, Kalkaji.

Atishi offered prayers to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya on the occasion, while scores of people filled with enthusiasm joined their CM during the festivities.

Extending her greetings on the occasion, she said, “I pray to Chhathi Maiya and Lord Bhaskar to bless all Delhiites with immense joy, prosperity, and good health.”

Advertisement

The CM said, “Today, Chhath is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across Delhi. The Delhi government has built grand Chhath ghats in every part of the city.”

She said under the guidance of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government has been constructing beautiful Chhath ghats across the city over the past decade for the Purvanchalis so that they do not miss their villages. “We aim to let them celebrate Chhath with the same joy and fervour in Delhi,” she added.

Atishi said Delhi is home to Purvanchalis, and because, of them, Chhath has become a festival for all Delhiites.

Meanwhile, the city witnessed a grand celebration of Chhath Mahaparv with an atmosphere of enthusiasm surrounding the festivities. By the evening, devotees offered prayers to the setting sun, seeking happiness, prosperity, and well-being.

This year, the Delhi government claimed to have built over a thousand grand Chhath Ghats, ensuring all facilities for Purvanchalis across the city to celebrate the festival. The government said it has arranged all necessary provisions at these ghats to ensure a safe celebration of the worship rituals.

The AAP said its ministers and MLAs visited several Chhath ghats to review preparations and provided all possible assistance to the devotees.

Meanwhile, CM Atishi also attended various programs organised for the occasion offering her best wishes. She first visited the Chhath ghat at Balmukund Khand, Giri Nagar, where she joined devotees in offering prayers, and later visited other places.