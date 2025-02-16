Kejriwal expresses deep sorrow over tragic deaths at NDLS; Atishi assists victims, questions Centre

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident of stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station while Delhi’s caretaker CM Atishi, and AAP MLAs swiftly acted to assist the victims, the party said on Sunday.

Atishi rushed to the LNJP Hospital late Saturday night to meet the injured, ensuring immediate medical attention and support, while other AAP leaders remained on the ground to aid victims and their families in every possible way.

Expressing grief over the incident, Kejriwal expressed on ‘X’ (erstwhile Twitter), stating,“The tragic death of devotees traveling to the Maha Kumbh in the accident at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely saddening and painful. May God grant peace to their souls. My condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy.”

Atishi said,”The loss of lives cannot be compensated, but we will provide all possible assistance. Our two MLAs from this area, Punaradeep Sahni and Muhammad Aaley Iqbal, are present to help the victims,” she added.

She further stated that she has directed the hospital administration that if any affected family needs any kind of assistance, they should inform their party MLAs.

Atishi also said,“If a family requires help with the last rites, needs to contact someone, requires transportation, or needs food and other arrangements, everything will be taken care of. I have met all the injured, and their treatment is progressing well. Four to five patients will soon be discharged. Prayers are being offered for the peace of those who lost their lives,” she added.

She stressed that ”this is not the time for politics, and it is our responsibility, whether it is the Delhi government, the central government, the police, the Lieutenant Governor, to provide as much assistance as possible”.

Posting on X, Atishi alleged, “Such an incident with devotees traveling for the Maha Kumbh is extremely tragic. Neither the Central government nor the Uttar Pradesh government seems concerned about people’s safety. There are no proper arrangements in Prayagraj, nor are there adequate transportation facilities for devotees traveling from different parts of the country.”

She urged the Railways to provide immediate assistance to the victims.