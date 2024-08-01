CM announces ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Investment Summit- 2024, unveils logo

To usher in a new era of economic development of the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday announced ‘Rising Rajasthan’, a mega three-day global investment summit from 9 December 2024 in Jaipur with an aim to attract and facilitate global investment, innovation, and associations.

Sharma also unveiled the logo of ‘Rising Rajasthan’ and launched a single-point investor interface for easier submissions of the MoUs seeking to make investments in Rajasthan. The logo launch marked the initiation of global branding with roadshows planned in different states and countries to showcase Rajasthan’s investment potential.

The single-point investor interface is a platform under which investors can now submit their investment intents through a simple form on the portal for a MoU with the state government. The platform received proposals worth more than INR 8000 crore just after the launch. The proposals shall also get approved online through this platform. The initiative adds to the investor-friendly initiatives that the state has been adopting to make the investment process seamless and efficient.

“India’s rise as the world’s fifth-largest economy has unlocked new growth opportunities for Rajasthan. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our double-engine government is dedicated to ushering in a new era of development with a vision to make Rajasthan a USD 350 billion economy in the next five years”, the CM claimed.