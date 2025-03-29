Rajasthan CM hands appointment letters to youths, promises to fill 1.25 lakh govt posts at Yuva Rojgar Utsav

The release of appointment letters to 7,800 aspirants, the announcement of recruitment for 1.25 lakh government posts, and the unveiling of three youth-related policies marked the state-level Youth and Rojgar Utsav during the week-long Rajasthan Day festival here on Saturday.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also announced a sanction of Rs 300 crore for the distribution of uniforms and bags to schoolchildren at the function. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and several dignitaries were present on the occasion.

In his address, CM Sharma said that his government was leaving no stone unturned in ensuring a smooth march to progress for the youths of the state, who were hardworking and capable.

“We are focusing on creating employment opportunities, expanding avenues for higher and professional education, and reforming policies to suit their aspirations,” he said.

Sharma also unveiled the Yuva Policy 2025, the Skill Policy 2025, and the Land Allotment Policy for Dronacharya awardee sports coaches on the occasion.

“In the industries sector, our initiative of hosting the Rising Rajasthan Global Investors Summit has also yielded good results. MoUs signed during this mega event in December last year have enabled us to implement projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore this month,” the CM added.