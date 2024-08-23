CM Adityanath pays courtesy visit to Vice-Prez in Delhi: Dhankhar lauds UP’s development model

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid a courtesy visit to Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday morning at the latter’s residence in Delhi.

During the meeting, the Vice President praised the developmental strides made by Uttar Pradesh under CM Adityanath’s leadership, acknowledging the state’s progress across multiple sectors.

Demonstrating mutual respect and cordiality, the Chief Minister enquired about Vice-President Dhankhar’s well-being.

Following the meeting, the CM took to his social media platform ‘X’ to share his gratitude. He wrote, “Paid a courtesy visit to Honorable Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar ji in New Delhi. Thank you very much for giving your valuable time.”

The Vice-President’s official ‘X’ handle also shared a photograph from the meeting, highlighting the cordial interaction and mutual respect between the two leaders.

This is not the first time the Vice-President has commended Uttar Pradesh’s governance under CM Adityanath. Last year, he notably praised the improved law and order situation in the state, describing Uttar Pradesh as a global role model in maintaining public safety and security. He also referred to CM Yogi as a “Person of Action,” recognising his proactive approach to governance and development.