CM Adityanath congratulates PM Modi on his birthday; Mayawati, Akhilesh also wish through social media

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, lauding him as the true “Amritkaal Ka Sarthi” of India.

Similarly, BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav also wished PM on his brithday through on X.

The BSP chief wrote,” Hearty congratulations to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on his birthday today and best wishes for his long life”, while Akhilesh Yadav wrote,” Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on his birthday.”

On Instagram, CM Adityanath wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to the world’s most popular politician, the visionary behind ‘Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat’, and the guide to all of us, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Every moment of your life is imbued with the sacred spirit of ‘Nation First’ and is dedicated to the pledge of ‘Antyodaya’. Your dedication to uplifting 140 crore Indians and achieving the goal of a ‘Viksit Bharat-Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is an inspiration to us all. Under your leadership, the marginalised have been given priority and care.”

Highlighting the country’s growing strength under PM Modi’s guidance, the CM remarked, “Today, India is moving towards becoming the growth engine of the world, and our democracy is getting stronger day by day. You are the true ‘Amritkaal Ka Sarthi’ of India.” He concluded by offering prayers for PM Modi’s long life and health, saying, “On behalf of 25 crore residents of Uttar Pradesh, I pray to Lord Shri Ram that you continue to guide us for many more years.”

In another social media post, CM Adityanath outlined some of the key achievements of PM Modi’s leadership, particularly in the first 100 days of the NDA Government 3.0. He praised PM Modi’s focus on public welfare, highlighting milestones such as providing health coverage for senior citizens above 70, the distribution of Rs 20,000 crore to 9.3 crore farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, the empowerment of women through certificates to 11 lakh new ‘Lakhpati Didis,’ the creation of jobs for crores of youth through plans for 12 new industrial cities, the launch of over 15 Made-in-India Vande Bharat semi high-speed trains, and setting new benchmarks of public welfare and development by approving development projects worth Rs 15 lakh crore.

“With the mantra of ‘Speed, Scale, and Reflection,’ PM Modi continues to set new benchmarks in public welfare and development,” CM Adityanath noted, adding, “May Lord Shri Ram bless you with long life and good health.”