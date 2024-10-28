CM acting like economist after claiming to make Himachal debt free by 2027: LoP

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu was shining his politics by blaming the previous BJP government to hide his failures in response to the latter’s statement on financial discipline.

“He is the first Chief Minister who has become habituated to lying every day. He has neither been a minister in the government before nor does he have any experience of running a government. Today, the Chief Minister is now frustrated with the way his statements are causing embarrassment to the government every day. Sometimes he takes out his frustration on the media and sometimes he blames the BJP for criticizing him on the criticism being made on social media. What is the condition of this government today that first a notification is issued and then after two days, an attempt is made to correct it by issuing a backdated notification,” said Thakur.

Every day the Chief Minister adopts new tactics to put the burden of tax on the public but every time he has to face opposition from the public, he added.

The Leader of Opposition said that the Chief Minister has taken a loan of Rs 30,000 crores in a short span of two years.

“How much more loan will he take in the next three years and drown the state under the burden of debt, it can be guessed right now. Despite this the Chief Minister is making such statements that I will make Himachal Pradesh debt free by 2027 and will make it the most prosperous and self-reliant state of the country by 2032,” he said.

Thakur taking a swipe said that the Chief Minister has become such an economist these days, as if no one is more educated than him.

He said that he requested the Chief Minister to kindly refrain from such statements on a daily basis and focus on development.

“Our state has gone back 10 years due to your system change. Your economic mismanagement has today brought the state to the lowest level in comparison to other states, which will take decades to recover,” he claimed.

Thakur alleged that the Chief Minister’s stubbornness to change the system will make the state poor.

“Today, in just the first two years, every section has become angry with the government. Electricity board employees have come out on the streets today due to your absurd decisions and pensioners have already opened a front. Secretariat employees are already agitating against your oppressive policies. The unemployed waiting for government jobs are frustrated and disappointed after you abolished 1.5 lakh vacant posts whereas you had guaranteed one lakh government jobs every year. The situation is such that till date, there has never been so much protest against any government in the first two years,” he said.