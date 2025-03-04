Congress failed to maintain law and order in Himachal, alleges LoP

Former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh assembly Jai Ram Thakur has accused the Congress government of failure to maintain law and order in the state.

“In just the first two months, 18 murder cases have been reported, and over a dozen cases of crime against women have been registered,” he pointed out.

Thakur criticised the Congress leaders for making political statements during the Shivratri festival, saying it sent the wrong message.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, he said they attended the Mahakumbh but did not change their anti-Sanatan mindset.

The leader of the Opposition pointed out that the government has been demanding money from temples to fund their departments, which is unprecedented in the state’s history.

He accused the chief minister of making false announcements during the Shivratri festival of allocation of Rs 100 crore for the Shiva Dham project whereas Jairam Thakur had already allocated Rs 250 crore from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the project.

Questioning the government’s intention, he alleged that they do not have funds to pay salaries next month and have restricted withdrawals from the treasury. He accused the government of step-motherly treatment towards Mandi and warned that it would cost them dearly.