Bilaspur shooting incident has exposed complete lawlessness in Himachal Pradesh: LoP

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur has alleged that the Bilaspur shooting incident that injured ex-Congress MLA and his PSO has exposed complete collapse of law and order in Himachal Pradesh.

In a statement on Saturday, Thakur blamed the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led Congress government of lacking seriousness in improving the law and order situation, which has led to incidents like the Bilaspur shooting.

Thakur emphasized that this is not the first time such an incident has occurred in Bilaspur.

Previously, a similar incident took place, but the police failed to take strict action, he said, demanding the government to take immediate and strict action to prevent such incidents in the future.

He said that a through probe should be ordered to uncover the conspiracy behind the incident. He also emphasized that the police should focus on maintaining law and order instead of spying on opposition leaders and their offices.

Charging Sukhu of using CID to spy on opposition leaders, their activities and offices, Thakur said that the Chief Minister should instead focus on maintaining law and order.