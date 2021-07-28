A major cloudburst was reported on Wednesday near the Amarnath shrine in the mountains of the Kashmir valley. No loss of life or injury has been reported so far.

A video being circulated on the social media showed a huge quantity of water flowing downstream from a mountain near the camps of security forces at the cave shrine. Further details were awaited.

The pilgrimage to the shrine has been cancelled as a precautionary measure due to Covid-19 and only security forces were deployed there on guard duty as priests of the shrine board perform the morning and evening prayers that are telecast directly from there.

Two cloudbursts in the Kargil district of the Ladakh UT last evening damaged the Kargil—Leh highway, about a dozen houses, standing crops and a mini power project.

One cloudburst occurred at village Khangral about 60 km from Kargil and the other in the Sanku sub-division on the Zanskar Road.