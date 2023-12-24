Prosecute those behind exodus of Hindus from Kashmir Valley: BJP

Describing hounding out of Kashmiri Hindus from the valley in 1989 and early 1990 as one of the worst human rights violations across the world in recent history, senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Sunday called for an in-depth probe to identify, expose, prosecute those responsible for the irreparable catastrophe leading to their exodus.

“Forcing natives out of their homes at gun-point and worst type of persecution is genocide and sooner this horrendous fact is acknowledged better it would for the so-called civilized society to firm up response against terrorism and ecosystem sustaining the scourge,” Rana told reporters on the sidelines of a function after inaugurating a private enterprise in Jagti near here.

He said more atrocious is the plank taken by pseudo seculars and the so-called mainstreams about the narrative that Governor Jagmohan had ‘conspired’ the exodus of the miniscule, peaceful, civilized and educated Hindu minority.

This is like sprinkling salt on their wounds to suggest they had left the valley voluntarily. This also amounts to giving cover to the enemies of humanity by their sympathizers, who controlled the system in Kashmir, he added.

Rana said that the tragic chapter involving annihilation of the entire community from their homeland and forcing them to suffer physically and mentally is a violation no religion can endorse.

This grave violation underscores the importance of addressing and acknowledging the human rights of every individual, irrespective of their background, he said.

The right to live peacefully in one’s homeland, free from fear and discrimination, is a fundamental human right that should have been protected and upheld since, he added.

Rana said that it was very crucial to identify, expose and prosecute those responsible for the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits. Doing so will not only deliver justice to the victim community but send a strong message that such acts of persecution will not go unnoticed or unpunished.

By exposing those actually responsible for such a grave crime against humanity will ensure that history does not repeat itself, he said.

“Let there be no repeat of what Kashmiri Hindus met, faced and are facing even after three decades of their forced exodus,” Rana said, adding that it is the collective responsibility of all to address the injustices of the past.

The government and the society will have to work in tandem towards a future where the safe, secure and dignified return of Kashmiri Hindus is ensured, he said.