City heritage tour bus service launched for tourists in Srinagar

Aimed at commemorating National Tourism Day, the tourism department of Kashmir on Tuesday launched ‘Srinagar City Heritage Tour Bus Service’ for tourists to showcase the heritage sites, cuisines and handicrafts of the city to enhance experience of visitors thronging the region from across the world.

Secretary Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez, in presence of Director Tourism GN Itoo flagged off the bus service which will take tourists to prominent sites of Srinagar city including Burzhama, Hariparbat, Chatipadshahi, Jamia Masjid, Hazratbal, Buddhist Site Harwan, Pari Mahal and other places.

The objective of the heritage tour is to boost heritage tourism potential of the city in addition to promoting natural tourism.

Besides, tourism department simultaneously launched cross country tours at Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Aru valley, Doodpathri, Baderwah and other famous tourist destinations.

Secretary, while elaborating on this unique initiative of the government, said that the motive of launching heritage tour bus service is to enhance the experience of tourists about heritage potential of city by providing them best facilities.

He said it is an appropriate day to launch bus service to heritage sites while referring to the celebration of National Tourism Day.

He said that the government is working under a well-planned strategy to ensure that all tourist destinations and resorts remain open during winters while taking good care of safety and comfort of the tourists which is always of paramount importance for the administration.

He informed that the tourism department is mulling to start night skiing and night shikara events amid strict observance of Covid protocols.

He said all the stakeholders associated with travel and tour industry have been fully vaccinated to contain spread of coronavirus.

Director Tourism informed that in view of National Tourism Day the department is organizing several snow events at Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Doodpathri and other places besides organizing heritage fame tour in Srinagar.

He said that on the first day of launch of the facility a team from Maharashtra will tour several places of great heritage importance like archeological sites, shrines, mosques, temples besides cuisines and handicrafts.