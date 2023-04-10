Citizens should have zeal to serve nation: President Murmu

Underlining that people should have the zeal to serve the country, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said every individual should try to understand the problems and issues arising in the country and feel responsible to contribute towards solving them.

”Innovators, entrepreneurs, traditional knowledge holders and industry representatives should come together to find eco-friendly and sustainable solutions and encourage innovations,” she said while presenting the 11th Biennial National Grassroots Innovation and Outstanding Traditional Knowledge Awards here. She also inaugurated the Festival of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (FINE) –2023.

The president noted that citizens at the grassroots level have the potential to come up with Science and Technology based innovative solutions and serve the country to the best of their abilities. The National Innovation Foundation (NIF), she said, played a significant role in encouraging and supporting such innovators.

She noted that the NIF has pooled a database of over 325000 technological ideas, innovations and traditional knowledge practices from over 625 districts of the country. She was also happy to note that NIF has already recognised 1093 grassroots innovators and school students at the national level in its various award functions.

”Today, we are celebrating not just the achievements of innovators but the spirit of creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship. We can see small innovations happening every other day around us. We just have to understand and encourage the creativity and innovation which is already present everywhere,” she added.

President Murmu said one important aspect of supporting and enhancing creativity was to encourage children and youth to ask questions. Curiosity and a spirit of inquiry were essential for finding out solutions to challenging problems. ”Our children should grow up to become solution providers.”

The president said that FINE was a unique effort that promoted science, technology and innovation and encouraged the citizens to undertake entrepreneurship and make their mark in India and abroad. She said that the spirit of entrepreneurship and the zeal to find solutions to challenging problems should be encouraged and rewarded.