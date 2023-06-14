CIA in-charge with two police officials in Punjab caught taking bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested an in-charge of Crime Investigating Agency (CIA) staff Rajpura, inspector Rakesh Kumar, along with two police officials, for demanding and accepting bribes from a hotelier.

The two other accused police officials have been identified as a head constable Kuldeep Singh and Punjab home guard (PHG) Kuldeep Singh.

Revealing the details, an official spokesperson of the VB said the accused police officials have been arrested on the complainant of Tejinderpal Singh, resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony, Rajpura (Patiala), who runs a hotel Canadian Guest House at Rajpura in Patiala district.

The complainant had approached the Police Station VB Flying Squad -1, Punjab at Mohali and lodged a complaint that CIA in-charge inspector Kumar had demanded Rs 15,000 per month as a bribe to run his hotel business smoothly.

The spokesperson said after preliminary investigation of this complaint, a team of VB squad laid a trap and arrested the constable Kuldeep Singh red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 17,000 on the behalf of inspector Kumar from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. PHG Kuldeep Singh was accompanying the accused head constable.

In this regard, a case under various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused inspector, head constable and PHG at Mohali.