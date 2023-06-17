Chuka beach fast emerging as a popular tourist destination in UP

Pilibhit’s Chuka beach has emerged as Uttar Pradesh’s newest tourist hotspot. As many as 23679 tourists including 23625 Indians and 54 foreigners have visited Chuka Beach so far this year.

The State’s Tourism Department is developing new centres with historical and other specialties alongside its existing tourist destinations. Special attention is being paid to meeting all of the needs of visitors in order to promote tourism in these locations.

The only beach in Uttar Pradesh was abandoned for years due to neglect on the part of previous governments. Tourists were reluctant to visit the beach for safety reasons. Chuka Beach gained popularity as a tourist destination as a result of publicity campaigns of the state government.

Students and teachers from different schools visited 42 times by private buses during the tourist session 2022–2023. About 23579 tourists went on 4337 jungle safaris during the tourism year.

There are three signature gates available for tourists near PTR Headquarters, Mustafabad and Lalpur. There is a water hut available for visitors, and they enjoy it very much. Motorboat Safari is operated in Sharda Sagar dam for tourists. Four homestays are being operated under the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve.