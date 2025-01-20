Chouhan asks officers to engage with state govts on agricultural issues

Union Minister for Agriculture Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked officials to consistently engage with the state governments on agricultural issues as addressing them at the

ground level would require involvement of the state government officials.

He was holding a review meeting with the senior officials of his Ministry on issues related to the progress of rabi sowing, weather conditions, pest surveillance through National Pest surveillance system (NPSS).

Marketing of agri products, including the import and export of the produce, also figured in the review meeting. Apart from himself holding a weekly meeting on the farm issues, he said he shall also periodically hold meetings with the state governments at the agriculture ministers’ level.

The total area sown as on 17th January is 640 lakh hectares compared to 637.49 lakh hectares in the corresponding period of last year which is higher by 2.51 lakh hectares. The overall crop coverage and crop condition is better than previous year. The sowing of rabi Tomato, Onion and Potato (TOP) are going on and as on date the current year sowing of TOP crops is higher than corresponding period of the previous year.

The Mandi prices of wheat (0.46%), Mustard (0.14%), Soybean (0.25%) have increased week on week. whereas Arhar (1.22%), Rice (1.20%) Gram (0.67%), Potato (6.34%) and Tomato (6.79%) have decreased week-on-week.

Currently Wheat, Rice, Gram, Mustard and sesame are getting price higher than Minimum Support Price (MSP) in the market.