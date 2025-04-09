Govt approves scheme for modernization of irrigation water supply network

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Modernisation of Command Area Development and Water Management (M-CADWM) as a sub-scheme of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) for the period 2025-2026 with an initial total outlay of Rs 1600 crore.

The scheme aims for the modernization of the irrigation water supply network to supply irrigation water from existing canals or other sources in a designated cluster. It will make a robust backend infrastructure for micro-irrigation by farmers from an established source to the Farm gate up to 1 Ha with underground pressurized piped irrigation.

The use of SCADA, Internet of things technology will be used for water accounting and water management. This will increase the Water Use Efficiency (WUE) at the farm level, increase agricultural production & productivity, and thereby increase the income of farmers.

The projects will be made sustainable by Irrigation Management Transfer (IMT) to the Water User Society (WUS) for management of irrigation assets. The Water User Societies will be given handholding support for linking them with existing Economic Entities like FPO or PACS for five years. The youth will also be attracted to farming, to adopt the modern method of irrigation.

The initial approval is for taking up pilot projects across various agro climatic zones in the country through challenge funding to the states. Based on the learning’s in the design and structuring of these projects, the National Plan for Command Area Development and Water Management will be launched starting from April 2026 for the 16th Finance Commission period.