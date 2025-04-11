Parliamentary panel reviews PM-KUSUM, PM Surya Ghar schemes

The Parliamentary Committee on Estimates, chaired by MP Sanjay Jaiswal, conducted a field visit to the Sunmaster Agrivoltaics Plant located in Delhi’s southwest Issapur, Najafgarh, on Friday.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) organized the visit by collaborating with the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (MoA&FW) that focused on reviewing the implementation of two flagship government schemes: PM-KUSUM and PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

Advertisement

During the event, the Additional Secretary of MNRE, Sudeep Jain was welcomed in the event by the Members of Parliament and senior officials, who delivered a detailed briefing on the objectives, scopes and achievements of the PM-KUSUM scheme.

Advertisement

Jain further highlighted the scheme’s role in providing clean, sustainable energy solutions for agriculture, thereby empowering farmers with improved energy access and contributing to both food and energy security.

Furthermore, the visit provided an exposure to agrivoltaics technology, a dual-use innovation that enables simultaneous solar power generation and agricultural cultivation on the same land parcel. This model enhances land-use efficiency and offers a potential solution for balancing India’s growing energy needs with its agricultural priorities.

Moreover, the delegation also interacted with local farmers wherein they shared their experiences with solar-powered irrigation and the impact of renewable energy on their livelihoods, which gave insights into the practical benefits and challenges of implementing agrivoltaic systems in rural settings.

In his concluding remarks, Jaiswal stated. ‘This visit underscores the government’s commitment to clean energy solutions that are not only environmentally sustainable but also deeply inclusive in their approach to rural development’.