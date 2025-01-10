Chouhan announces 3 lakh new PMAY houses for Chhattisgarh

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday reaffirmed the central government’s commitment to transforming Chhattisgarh through its flagship “double-engine government” model.

Addressing the MOR AWAS MOR ADHIKAR program in Nagpura, Durg district, Chouhan announced the approval of 3,03,384 new houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), describing it as a milestone in the state’s journey towards socio-economic upliftment.

Advertisement

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ensuring housing for every poor family is now a reality in Chhattisgarh,” Chouhan stated, highlighting that over 8.47 lakh houses have already been sanctioned in the state under PMAY. “This initiative underscores the central government’s resolve to empower the underprivileged and fulfill its promises of inclusive development,” he added.

Advertisement

Chauhan also announced revised eligibility criteria to make the PMAY scheme more inclusive. Families with an annual income of up to ₹15,000 and those owning up to 5 acres of non-irrigated or 2.5 acres of irrigated land are now eligible. Furthermore, beneficiaries can directly apply and participate in surveys, ensuring greater accessibility.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who attended the event, praised the synergy between the central and state governments. He highlighted the swift approval of 18 lakh houses in the past year under PMAY, calling it a testament to the double-engine government’s efficiency. Sai noted that alongside rural housing, significant strides have been made in agriculture, including the procurement of 145 lakh metric tonnes of paddy and the transfer of ₹49,000 crore to farmers’ accounts – achievements that set new benchmarks in the state’s agricultural history.

Sai announced that construction materials for PMAY houses are being supplied by women self-help groups under the Lakhpati Didi scheme, empowering rural women and ensuring timely project completion. Additionally, a special allocation of 15,000 houses has been earmarked for surrendered Maoists and conflict-affected families, further demonstrating the government’s focus on inclusive growth.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao emphasized rural connectivity improvements, with 2,449 kilometers of new roads being constructed under the PM Gram Sadak Yojana. He also announced the approval of 32,000 houses under the PM Janman scheme, benefiting the state’s marginalized communities.

During the event, awards were presented to gram panchayats and self-help groups for their exemplary contributions. Beneficiaries of individual toilet construction received incentives, while women under the Lakhpati Didi and Drone Didi programs were felicitated for their innovative initiatives. Swamitva Yojana beneficiaries were handed property documents, symbolizing empowerment and security.

Union Minister Chouhan lauded the unprecedented collaboration between the central and state governments, which he said has brought transformative progress in housing and rural development. “With initiatives such as MOR AWAS MOR ADHIKAR, the double-engine government is not just reshaping Chhattisgarh’s infrastructure but also laying the foundation for a more inclusive and prosperous future,” he said.