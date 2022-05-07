Chinese presence in Northern sector has increased in recent past: Rajnath

Noting that the Chinese presence has increased in the Northern sector in the recent past, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today expressed his government’s firm resolve to develop the country’s border areas as part of a comprehensive defence strategy,

“Due to their (Chinese) proficiency in construction in mountainous areas, they manage to reach different places very quickly,” he pointed out while addressing all ranks of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on the occasion of the 63rd Raising Day of the organisation. His comments came amid the ongoing military stand-off between India and China in eastern Ladakh.

Rajnath called upon the BRO to further enhance its capability through optimum use of technology and strive to strengthen the infrastructure of the border areas at a faster pace. The government, he said, was making all efforts to provide the required support to the BRO to develop border areas.

The minister developing border areas would bolster the security apparatus of the country and bring a positive change in the lives of people residing in remote areas. He stated that people’s participation was also a key part of the defence strategy.

“The more empowered the people of border areas become, the more aware and concerned they will be about the security of those areas. Citizens are the greatest power of a nation. Therefore, with changing times, we are committed to moving forward with the development of our border areas. It is our top priority to provide maximum facilities to those who work round-the-clock for our security,” he said.

Rajnath lauded the BRO for opening new doors of security and prosperity not just in the areas where it was undertaking a project but for the entire country.

Underlining the importance of roads, bridges and tunnels in the progress of a nation, he said the projects completed by the BRO have enhanced the operational preparedness of the armed forces and improved the socio-economic conditions of the people living in far-flung areas. “Infrastructure development in border areas is an indicator of the government’s unwavering commitment to building a strong, secure and self-reliant ‘New India’ as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.

Rajnath highlighted that border areas have emerged as new centres of development and the regions like the North-East were not only developing themselves but have also become a gateway for the all-around progress of the country.