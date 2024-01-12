Chief of Defence Staff visits NCC Republic Day camp

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan visited the NCC Republic Day Camp 2024 at the Delhi Cantt here on Friday.

During his visit, the CDS reviewed an impressive ‘Guard of Honour’ by the Cadets drawn from all the three Wings of NCC i.e. Army, Navy and Air Force, followed by a brilliant band display by the girl Cadets of BITS, Pilani.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief of Defence Staff praised the cadets for presenting an impressive ‘Guard of Honour’, exemplary turnout and immaculate drill.

Advertisement

He stated that NCC true to its motto of ‘Unity and Discipline’ has grown from a modest beginning into the largest uniformed youth organization in the world with over 17 lakh Cadets.

The CDS lauded the NCC’s contribution in inculcating the qualities of discipline, leadership and camaraderie amongst the youth of this country.

He highlighted the commendable efforts of NCC cadets in nation building and their significant contribution in activities such as ‘International Yoga Day’, ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, ‘Puneet Sagar Abhiyan’ and other similar initiatives.

Mentioning about participation of NCC cadets in sports and adventure activities which have been vital ingredients of NCC curriculum, General Chauhan said he was happy to learn about the achievements where NCC cadet teams participated in Subroto Cup and Jawaharlal Nehru Hockey Championship.

He also complimented the NCC cadets for winning medals in the Mavlankar Shooting Championship.

The CDS advised the NCC cadets to strive for excellence and to be optimistic in life, not worrying about success or failure.

He also inspected the well laid out ‘Flag Area’, prepared by the cadets from all 17 NCC Directorates, depicting various social awareness themes. He was briefed by the cadets on their respective models.

The CDS also visited the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) Delhi Campus, a premier Telecom R&D centre of the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India. The C-DOT is actively working in developing indigenous, secured telecom solutions, for the needs of the country in line with Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision of the government.