Chhattisgarh votes: festive decor at voting centres channels wedding venue vibes

Chhattisgarh is casting its votes in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, encompassing seven key constituencies: Raipur, Bilaspur, Korba, Raigarh, Durg, Janjgir-Champa and Surguja. With the mercury rising, special arrangements have been made by the Election Commission to ensure both voters and polling officials are comfortable amidst the sweltering heat.

To combat the scorching temperatures, voters will find respite in provisions such as lemon water and medical facilities, while polling centres have been adorned with festive decor reminiscent of wedding venues.

A total of 168 candidates, including stalwarts from Congress and BJP, are vying for victory in Chhattisgarh’s final phase of Lok Sabha elections, wherein 1,39,01,285 voters hold the power to shape the political landscape. Notably, a contingent of 82,000 security personnel, including private security guards in a first for the state, has been mobilised to oversee the electoral process.

Advertisement

Raipur Lok Sabha, the epicentre of political activity in the state, boasts a staggering 2,385 polling stations, with 1,907 situated solely within the Raipur district. Among these, 857 booths will be solely managed by female polling personnel, demonstrating the Election Commission’s dedication to fostering gender inclusivity in the electoral process.

Innovative measures, such as the introduction of shopping trolleys to facilitate the transportation of EVM machines by female polling staff, have streamlined the distribution of election materials. Chhattisgarh chief electoral officer Reena Babasaheb Kangale has reiterated the significance of voter engagement, urging citizens to prioritize their civic duty amidst competing demands.

Raipur Collector Gaurav Kumar has launched initiatives to enhance voter comfort, including the provision of cooling amenities, beverages, designated seating arrangements, and expedited voting for elderly and differently-abled individuals.

With meticulous planning by the Election Commission, it is anticipated that nearly 1,39,01,285 voters will securely exercise their franchise via EVMs during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections. Analysts foresee a surge in voter turnout in Chhattisgarh, applauding the Election Commission’s steadfast commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process.