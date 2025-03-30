Security forces prevent Naxal strike in Jharkhand, defuse two IEDs

Security forces in Jharkhand successfully foiled a Naxal attack by recovering and defusing two powerful IEDs during an anti-Naxal operation in the forests of West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts. The explosives, planted by Naxalites to target security personnel, were safely neutralised with the help of a bomb disposal squad.

A joint team comprising the Chaibasa Police, CoBRA 203 and 209 Battalions, Jharkhand Jaguar, and CRPF 193 and 197 Battalions has been conducting a special operation in these areas since March 4. During the operation, security forces discovered two IEDs in the Biduk Ponga forest area under the Ghaghra police station limits. Additionally, in the Chotanagra police station area, two more IEDs, each weighing 5 kg, were found between the Diku Ponga and Hathna Bera forests. All explosives were safely destroyed on-site to prevent any potential casualties.

According to intelligence reports, top CPI (Maoist) leaders, including Misir Besra, Anmol, Modhu, Anal, Asim Mandal, Ajay Mahato, Sagen Angaria, Ashwin, Pintu Lohra, Chandan Lohra, Amit Hansda alias Upton, Jayakant, and Rapa Munda, have been actively moving in the Saranda and Kolhan regions with their armed squads. The security forces have intensified operations to curb their activities and neutralise potential threats.

West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar stated, “Our anti-Naxal operations are ongoing. The recovery of IEDs indicates that the Naxalites were planning to attack security forces, but we successfully foiled their attempt. Such operations will continue until the region is completely secured.”

With this latest success, security forces have reaffirmed their commitment to countering Naxal influence in the region. The joint operation is set to continue, ensuring that Jharkhand’s affected areas are made safer and free from extremist threats.