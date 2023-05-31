Chhattisgarh: Man arrested for raping a cow in Durg

Police on Tuesday arrested a man, Hasan Khan, in the ghoulish act of raping a cow in the Durg district of Chhattisgarh, which was incidentally recorded on CCTV.

“Last night, police arrested the accused from Maharashtra and sent him to judicial remand, he added. Further course of action in the case is being taken as per the law,” said Durg Superintendenti of Police (SP) Shalabh Kumar Sinha. The incident took place in Jamul police station area, said a police officer. The incident was caught on CCTV footage that occurred on May 24, 2023, and it came to light when the incident’s footage went viral, said the officer.

After the video of the heinous act went viral on social media, several outraged members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal demanded the arrest of the culprit at Jamul police station.

They demanded to take action, arrest the accused and a case registered against the person involved in such a depraved act.

Based on the investigation, police identified the accused as Hasan Khan, a cloth vendor and native of Delhi. The accused was residing here at Housing Board Colony.

The police launched a hunt for him by constituting separate teams, said Durg SP.