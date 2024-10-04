Chhattisgarh CM pledges new opportunities for talented youths

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, while attending a youth interaction programme at the Central Library in Bijapur, announced new initiatives to support talented students in the region. He assured them that they would be provided with ample opportunities to progress and build promising futures. In response to the demands raised during the event, CM Sai directed the Bijapur Collector to swiftly implement a program offering interest-free education loans to the district’s students.

Speaking on the occasion of Navratri, he described the event as a special opportunity to connect with the youth. He emphasized that the Chhattisgarh government remains dedicated to improving access to education, noting the establishment of higher educational institutions and district libraries across the state. He also mentioned recent improvements at the Nalanda campus in Raipur, which will better support students preparing for competitive examinations. Additionally, he highlighted an increase in available seats at the Tribal Youth Hostel in Delhi for students preparing for UPSC exams, with the government covering expenses for postgraduate accommodations.

In discussions on education, employment, and future prospects, CM Sai reaffirmed that the state government is making continuous efforts to enhance opportunities for young people. He urged them to become self-reliant and informed them of various government schemes that could aid in their empowerment and development.

