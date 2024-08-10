Chhattisgarh CM launches upgrade of 160 ITIs to model status

Aiming to connect the youth of Chhattisgarh with employment opportunities, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has initiated the upgrade of 160 ITIs to model ITIs. The Department of Employment and Training has approved Rs 484.22 crore for this project. Once upgraded, these model ITIs will offer training aligned with the demands of local industries.

Describing this step as a significant achievement for the state’s youth, Revenue Minister Tank Ram Verma stated, “As per the direction of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, a plan has been prepared to upgrade the ITIs of the state to model ITIs. In the first phase, a three-year proposal of Rs 484.22 crore has been approved for 160 ITIs across the state. The work of transforming the ITI located at Sakri in Baloda Bazar into a model ITI will commence soon. For this, an approval of Rs 20.13 crore has been issued under the SIDBI scheme.”

He further informed that various trades at the Sakri Government ITI in Baloda Bazar will be upgraded, and infrastructure improvements will be undertaken. Rs 3.23 crore has been allocated for machine tools and equipment, which includes Rs 1.05 crore for computer hardware and network maintenance, Rs 75 lakh for electrician, Rs 46 lakh for fitter, Rs 44 lakh for mechanic diesel, and Rs 53 lakh for welder.

Besides, in civil work, Rs 3.44 crore has been approved for the construction of a new ITI building, Rs 7.42 lakh for a guard room, Rs 1.25 crore for parking facilities, Rs 11.78 crore for staff quarters, and Rs 34.80 lakh for the entrance gate and boundary wall.