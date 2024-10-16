Chhattisgarh: Sai cabinet gives thumbs up to farmer friendly policies

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai , during a cabinet meeting at Mahanadi Bhawan, approved several key policies aimed at enhancing the state’s agricultural sector, industrial growth, and rural infrastructure.

The Sai cabinet sanctioned the procurement and custom milling policy for Kharif Marketing Year 2024-25, announcing that paddy will be purchased from farmers starting November 14, 2024, until January 31, 2025. Registration for farmers through the Integrated Farmer Portal is ongoing until October 31, 2024, with an estimated procurement of 160 lakh metric tons of paddy. To ensure transparency, biometric verification, and electronic weighing systems will be used, and the state will procure 8 lakh gunny sacks, including 4.02 lakh new jute sacks.

The cabinet also approved an allowance of Rs 18,420 per month for data entry operators at cooperative societies for 12 months, with a total budget of Rs 60.54 crore allocated to Markfed for this purpose.

In a move toward addressing public grievances, the cabinet decided to withdraw 49 cases linked to politically motivated agitations, as recommended by the ministerial sub-committee. Additionally, it granted a one-time relaxation in the maximum age limit for recruitment to the positions of Subedar, Sub-Inspector, and Platoon Commander, extending it by five years, with a cap at 45 years.

The meeting also endorsed the draft of the Chhattisgarh Rural Drinking Water Operation and Maintenance Rules, 2024, aiming to ensure clean drinking water supply to every household in the state’s villages. The village administrative bodies will now oversee water supply, financial management, repairs, and grievance redressal.

For compassionate appointments, the cabinet decided to appoint eligible dependents of deceased Panchayat-level teachers based on the 2018 rules, easing previous restrictions to expedite the process.

Further, amendments to the Jai Prakash Narayan Political or Social Detainee Honor Fund Rules, 2008, were approved, ensuring state honors and Rs 25,000 assistance for the families of deceased democracy activists during funeral ceremonies.

In efforts to enhance security features on liquor bottles, the state approved the purchase of holograms from the India Security Press in Nashik, Maharashtra. The cabinet approved special investment packages under the state’s Industrial Policy 2019-24 for steel downstream projects, ethanol units, and core cement industries to stimulate economic development.