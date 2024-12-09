Chhattisgarh CM launches seven housing projects under Atal Vihar Yojna

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, on Monday, inaugurated seven residential projects under the Atal Vihar Yojana, envisioning affordable housing for all. The projects, spearheaded by the Chhattisgarh Housing Board, will provide homes to economically weaker sections (EWS) and low-income groups (LIG) at subsidised rates.

Speaking at the launch held at the Chief Minister’s residence, Sai emphasised the government’s commitment to fulfilling its vision of housing for all. “Our government, as it completes its first year, is taking a significant step by introducing the Atal Vihar Yojana to provide affordable housing, particularly in urban areas,” he said.

The projects will see the construction of 1,650 houses at seven locations: Bhurakoni (Raipur), Patharra (Rajim), Khartuli (Dhamtari), Sihad (Dhamtari), Pulgaon (Durg), Gurur (Balod), and Kokadapara (Bijapur). Of these, 1,452 houses will cater to EWS and LIG categories, while 200 homes are designated for the middle-income group (MIG). The initiative involves a ₹300 crore investment, ensuring high-quality construction for urban and rural beneficiaries.

Under the scheme, the state government will provide a subsidy of ₹80,000 for EWS houses and ₹40,000 for LIG houses. Additionally, beneficiaries can register for the housing scheme online via the Housing Board’s official website (www.cghb.gov.in), offering a seamless application process from the comfort of their homes.

Inspired by PM Modi’s vision

Sai highlighted the influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in shaping Chhattisgarh’s Atal Vihar Yojana. “Following the prime minister’s vision of providing homes for every urban poor family, our government is targeting the construction and allocation of 50,000 houses under this initiative,” he added.

Special land provisions and freehold benefits

The chief minister also announced that government land would be provided at ₹1 per square foot for the project. Furthermore, in a Cabinet meeting on November 26, 2024, the state government approved 100% waivers on diversion fees and penalties for regularizing freehold properties. This decision is set to benefit over 80,000 beneficiaries of the Housing Board.

Housing and Environment Minister O P Choudhary assured that the homes would be built with top-notch quality standards. “This initiative will not only cover Raipur but also reach remote districts like Bijapur, ensuring equitable development across the state,” Choudhary said.

Senior officials, including Housing Board Commissioner Kundan Kumar and secretaries from various departments, were present at the event, underscoring the administration’s commitment to the success of the Atal Vihar Yojana.