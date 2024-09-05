C’garh CM pays tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr. Radhakrishnan on Teacher’s Day

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai paid tributes to former president and Bharat Ratna recipient, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, on his birth anniversary on Thursday.

The chief minister offered floral tributes to Dr. Radhakrishnan’s portrait at his residence office, commemorating the day celebrated nationwide as Teacher’s Day.

In his address, Chief Minister Sai lauded Dr. Radhakrishnan’s profound contributions to Indian education and philosophy, describing him as a towering figure whose legacy continues to inspire educators across the country. “Dr. Radhakrishnan’s vision for education was deeply rooted in the principles of moral integrity and intellectual rigor,” he said.

Sai reflected on the personal impact of his own teachers, acknowledging the pivotal role they played in shaping his life and career. “The success I have achieved is a testament to the invaluable guidance and blessings of my teachers,” he stated.

Chief Minister Sai emphasized the critical role of teachers in nation-building, highlighting their influence in molding students into responsible citizens. He expressed his belief that by adhering to the ideals championed by Dr. Radhakrishnan, teachers would continue to steer society towards progress and moral uprightness.

As the state observed Teacher’s Day, Chief Minister Sai’s tribute underscored the enduring significance of educators in shaping the future of the nation. His message resonated with a call to honor the selfless dedication of teachers, whose contributions extend far beyond the classroom.