Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Nadda, Amit Shah hold meeting with leaders of state BJP core group

A meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in connection with the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly elections was held at the residence of senior leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by BJP national president JP Nadda and Chhattisgarh BJP State Core Group leaders

As per sources, discussions were held on the upcoming Assembly elections and picking the rest of the candidates before the party’s Central Election Committee, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

BJP is leaving no stone unturned to unseat the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in the state.

The list for the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly includes five women candidates — Laxmi Rajwade, Shakuntala Singh Porthe, Sarla Kosaria, Alka Chandrakar, and Geeta Ghasi Sahu.

In Chhattisgarh, 11 of the 21 seats for which candidates were declared are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Scheduled Castes (SC), while the remaining 10 are for candidates from the general category.

Advertisement

Besides this, the Aam Aadmi Party, earlier this month, also released its first list of ten candidates for the state Assembly elections. The ruling Congress is yet to announce the list of its candidates.

Five states — Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram — will go to the polls by the end of this year.