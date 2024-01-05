Chhattisgarh: 17 BSF Personnel Injured in Road Accident

A vehicle carrying BSF personnel met with an accident in the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh in which 17 soldiers were injured, including five who are in critical condition.

The incident occurred when a Matador overturned the vehicle carrying BSF personnel near Antagarh.

The soldiers were returning home after being granted leave from duty. All the injured have been swiftly transported to the Narayanpur district hospital for immediate medical attention.

Pushkar Sharma, The Superintendent of Police for Narayanpur, arrived at the hospital to assess the situation. He informed the media that soldiers with severe injuries are being referred to Raipur for specialised medical care. All the BSF personnel were deployed in the Antagarh region of Kanker district, known for its Maoist-affected areas he added.

The accident occurred around noon on the Narayanpur-Antagarh road due to steering failure. The jurisdiction of this case falls under the Raavghat Police Station. The soldiers, on their way for a break, were traveling in a private vehicle to reach the Antagarh railway station for their journey to Raipur when the accident occurred.

Pushkar Sharma informed that the incident took place between Raavghat and Tadoki, bordering Narayanpur and Kanker districts. The vehicle, carrying 162 personnel from the BSF’s 162 Battalion, had 17 individuals sustaining injuries. The injured soldiers have been promptly taken to the Narayanpur district hospital for medical care.

Efforts are on for the primary treatment of the injured soldiers, with 4-5 of them in critical condition being referred to Raipur for advanced medical attention. These soldiers were stationed at Sargipal and Fulpad camps in Kanker district.