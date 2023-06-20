As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on his highly anticipated visit to the United States, in response to an invitation from President Joe Biden, the media spotlight shines brightly on his itinerary. People are eagerly curious about the places he will visit, the agendas he will present, the individuals he will meet, and the activities he will undertake during his visit. Let’s take a closer look at the details of his schedule.

Day 1: On June 21, Prime Minister Modi will take charge of the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City. Alongside this event, he will also engage with other notable personalities in New York before departing for Washington DC later that day.

In Washington DC, an important program awaits him, with a focus on “skilling for the future.” This initiative aims to prioritize skill development and capacity building for the younger population. Following this, there will be a private engagement between Prime Minister Modi and President Biden.

Day 2: June 22 marks a day of formal bilateral meetings. The Prime Minister will be welcomed at the White House, followed by crucial discussions between representatives from both countries, including a delegation of foreign policy experts. To highlight the significance of the visit, Prime Minister Modi will address the US Congress, which will be followed by a reception. The day will culminate in a ceremonial state dinner, graciously hosted by President Biden and the first lady, Jill Biden.

Day 3: On June 23, the Prime Minister’s agenda includes meetings with entrepreneurs, CEOs, and representatives from various companies. He will also be hosted at a state lunch yard by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Later, he will engage with influential figures and leaders from civil society at the Kennedy Center. Additionally, Prime Minister Modi will interact with community leaders before departing for Egypt, responding to an invitation from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

This visit marks Prime Minister Modi’s first official state visit to the United States. While he has visited the country six times before in bilateral or multilateral capacities, this particular trip holds immense significance for strengthening ties and addressing important issues between the two nations.