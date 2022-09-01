Chattisgarh minister Dr Premsai Singh Tekam is making rounds on social media, as two of his videos are going viral. In the two videos, the Congress leader can be seen making statements regarding liquor and road accidents.

In one of the videos, he can be heard saying that road accidents don’t take place where the road is bad but happens where the road is good. “We get calls from people about the poor conditions of the road, but road accidents don’t occur on those roads. While, the places with very good roads, their people drive at full speed, and accidents happen there,” the minister can be heard saying.

In the other video, he can be heard talking about drinking alcohol. The user who tweeted the video claims that he was at the deaddiction programme.

“People talk about alcohol and the harms associated with it, but no one talks about the many benefits also attached to it. Also, when we talk about alcohol, we should remember the proper way of drinking it, there is dilution and there is a proper ratio in which alcohol should be diluted with water,” he can be heard saying at the event.

Ever since the video has been uploaded on social media it has created discussions on “social media” regarding the credibility of Tekam as an education minister.

Both the tweets were done by a user named Tanmay (@SakalleyTanmay). The exact location and timings of both videos cannot be confirmed as of now.