# World

Myanmar: 8 dead, 18 missing in ferry accident

The accident occurred in Palaw Township of Myeik District in Tanintharyi Region, around 9:15 p.m. local time on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the official.

IANS | New Delhi | October 22, 2024 12:49 pm

Representational Image (Photo: iStock)

At least eight people have died with 18 others missing and 11 hospitalised over injury after a passenger ferry capsized in southern Myanmar, an official from the Myeik Fire Services Department said on Monday.

The accident was caused by a strong whirlpool, which flipped the ferry, he added.

“We are having difficulty obtaining further information due to poor weather conditions and internet connectivity in the area,” he said.

The number of deaths and missing persons may increase as rescue and search operations are still underway, he added.

