12 killed in tempo-bus collision in Raj: PM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of dead

As many as 12 people, including eight children and three women, were killed and two others injured in a collision between a sleeper coach bus and a tempo near Badi in this district of Rajasthan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock over the accident and also announced Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap. The injured would be given Rs 50,000, according to a X post of the PMO.

Expressing grief over casualties in the mishap, PM Modi said,” The accident in Dholpur, Rajasthan is heartbreaking. My condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives including innocent children. May God give them strength to bear this pain. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in all possible help to the victims.”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also expressed his grief over the lives lost in the accident.

According to police and hospital sources, the victims, mostly the members of related families, were returning back home in Badi town after attending a pre-wedding ceremony in Sarmathura region around 2330 hrs Saturday night when the tempo they were travelling in collided with the bus.

The accident occurred along Sunnipur village near Badi leaving 14 persons injured seriously. All the injured were immediately rushed to nearby hospital in Badi where 10 were declared brought dead, by the doctors, Badi Hospital spokesman said.

Four injured were referred to Dholpur district hospital, however, two succumbed on the way and as many were still being treated at Dholpur, he said.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed grief and sorrow over loss of human lives in the accident.