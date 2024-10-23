Road mishap claims lives of father, 4-year-old daughter

Reckless driving claimed the lives of a father and his four-year-old daughter on BT Road this morning.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning in the Chunibabu Bazar area, under the jurisdiction of Chitpur police station. It has been reported that Amit Kumar Sau was taking his four-year-old daughter Mishka Sau, to school when suddenly a yellow taxi appeared in front of them in a breakneck speed. Amit was thrown onto the car, while little Mishka was flung some distance away. They were quickly rescued and taken to R G Kar hospital, where doctors declared them dead. Police have detained the offending taxi and arrested the driver. Amit Sau’s wife revealed that it was her daughter’s birthday and Mishka was going to turn five.

A relative of the deceased said, “I live in Barasat. As soon as I heard about Amit’s accident, I rushed. I spoke to the driver. He falsely claimed he was driving at 20-30 km/h, but that’s not true. The car hit them so hard that the headlights were completely smashed. The driver said he dozed off and accidentally caused the deaths.”

Local people alleged that the taxi was driving the car roughly in this congested area, leading to the accident.