The 106 years old iconic Shiva temple on the meadows of the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir has been renovated by the locally stationed battalion of the Army. Local residents assisted the Army in repairing the structure of the temple that was once the most photographed landmark.

The Army Battalion at Gulmarg, with the help of locals repaired the structure of the Shiv temple, Gulmarg.

This Shiva temple was built in 1915 by Maharani Mohini Bai Sisodia, wife of erstwhile Maharaja Hari Singh of J&K. It is one of the temples controlled by the Dharmarth Trust that is managed by the erstwhile royal family.

The Shiva temple required extensive renovation, since no restoration work had taken place since long. A large number of locals and tourists visiting the scenic town Gulmarg, had expressed their desire to see the temple restored to its original state.

The landscape and pathways leading to the temple were also redesigned and rebuilt.

The Army that has always maintained a close connect with people and took it as an opportunity to contribute to plural heritage of Kashmir.

The renovated Shiva temple was resurrected and has been reopened to the public.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh, the Muslim caretaker of the temple, said that the Shiva temple is a testimony to the pluralistic culture of Kashmir and its proud heritage. He further exhorted the Gulmarg community to continue doing community service without any religious prejudice and in true essence of Kashmiriyat.

It is worth mentioning that Gulmarg has during the past few years witnessed large scale illegal constructions that have scarred the place. Several eateries have also cropped up near the temple.