Centre, Opposition doing politics on Bharat vs India issue: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has said that the ruling BJP and the Opposition are doing disgusting politics over India vs Bharat issue, adding that the Centre should have taken action when the opposition named their alliance as INDIA.

“The Central government should have gone to the Supreme Court against this or should have banned it by bringing a law. Now both are doing politics on this,” she charged in a statement here on Wednesday.

Mayawati said that this kind of politics in the name of the country is not right at all. She said the Supreme Court should take cognizance of this issue and take action on it as no coalition should name itself after the country. This affects the image of the country, she said.

The BSP chief also said that tampering with the Constitution is not right. Whatever is happening, the government and the opposition are doing it deliberately, she further alleged.

The issue of Bharat vs India started after the Central government started writing Bharat in place of the country’s name India. It is also being linked to the name of the opposition alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections – INDIA.

The Congress and other opposition leaders have claimed that the Modi Government is so scared of their alliance that it now wants to change the name of the country itself, whereas in the very first Article of the Constitution, it is written that India is Bharat.

There were speculations that Mayawati could join the opposition alliance India but till now she has kept herself away from it and has announced to contest all the assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections 2024 alone.