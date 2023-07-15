Centre notifies transfer of 3 High Court judges who wanted to stay put or a posting of their choice

The Centre has notified the transfer of three High Court judges, a few days after the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended their transfer.

Meanwhile, the Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the same by tweeting the names of the three judges. Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh has been transferred from the Allahabad High Court to the Kerala High Court. Similarly, Justice Gaurang Kanth who is a justice at the Delhi High Court has been transferred to the Calcutta High Court, and Justice Manoj Bajaj from the Punjab and Haryana stands transferred to the Allahabad High Court.

The SC Collegium transferred the three judges on July 12.

With their transfers, the Collegium also rejected the individual requests they had to continue at their parent High Court. If not that they wanted to be transferred to neighbouring states.

The Collegium said there was no merit to the requests of the three judges.

Earlier, Justice Bajaj who was a justice at the Punjab and Haryana HC had requested to continue there itself, while Justice Singh wanted a transfer to a state of his choice — from Uttar Pradesh to either Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh. And similarly, Justice Kanth sought a transfer to the High Courts of Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan, or to some neighbouring state.