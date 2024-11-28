Centre launches portal for status, updates on Ease of Doing Business initiatives

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, on Thursday, launched the CII Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and Regulatory Affairs portal that gives insights into the business environment and receives and tracks suggestions for improvement.

Through this portal, the government and CII will attempt to provide status and updates on key initiatives on Ease of Doing Business.

On the ports, with a dedicated member dashboard, users can track progress and submissions on a real-time basis ensuring transparency, accountability, and meaningful and timely resolution of concerns.

Piyush Goyal emphasised the importance of feedback for further improvement and said that the synergy between the government and the stakeholders will have a positive impact on the Ease of Doing Business.

Urging the participants to build up the momentum for change, he noted that if the states, Centre, local bodies, and the industry work together the country will have transformational results.

Minister Goyal further suggested that CII should come up with a tangible, time-bound action plan and engage with industries to start making a commitment to give preferences to Indian businesses for economic progress.

He expressed hope that the industry body would play the role of a bridge between the stakeholders and the Government in easing regulations and expanding businesses.

The minister also spoke on Jan Vishwas 2.0 Bill and said that the Government is actively looking to decriminalise 300 more laws.

He urged CII to sensitise its members to begin respecting the spirit of the law and highlighted that tendency to make profits by exploiting legal loopholes is detrimental to the economy and Ease of Doing Business.