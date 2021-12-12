Centre to launch a dedicated helpline to report atrocities against SC and ST

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is launching a dedicated National Helpline Against Atrocities (NHAA) on Monday with an aim to ensure proper implementation of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The NHAA would be available round the clock on toll-free number 14566 across the country and could be accessed by making a voice call, said a senior officer of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment here on Sunday.

This service would be available in Hindi, English and regional language, the officer said.

The objective of the helpline is to build informed awareness about the provisions of the Law that are aimed at ending discrimination and providing protection to all.

“The system would ensure that every complaint is registered as an FIR and relief is provided to the victims. All registered complaints are investigated and all chargesheets filed are prosecuted in the Courts for decision – all within the given timelines in the Act,” the Ministry stated.

He said all the inquiries would be replied to by IVR or operators in Hindi, English, and Regional languages. This helpline would adopt the concept of a Single Point of Contact and have a proper feedback system, he said.