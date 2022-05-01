Centre keeping an eye on Punjab situation after Patiala violence

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is keeping an eye on the Punjab situation after the recent incidents of violence in Patiala, sources said.

“Punjab being a border state, the MHA is keeping an eye on the situation in the state after the violent incident that occurred on April 29,” the sources said.

They also said that such clashes between two communities happening in a border state like Punjab, which has a past, may have a serious impact on the peace and tranquillity of the state as the anti-national elements sitting across the border may try to exploit the situation for their nefarious designs.

On April 29, two groups clashed during an anti-Khalistan rally taken out by local Shiv Sena leaders. Stones were hurled at each other and swords were brandished during the clashes that took place near the Kali Mata temple in Patiala.

The key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana, who is also a mastermind behind the Patiala violence, was arrested by police on Sunday morning soon after his arrival from Mumbai at Mohali airport. He was arrested by the Punjab Police’s intelligence wing team headed by Inspector Sharminder Singh.

The Punjab Police officials have said that so far, six people have been arrested after 20 teams of the state police were constituted to nab the accused.

On April 29, members of some Sikh organisations and that of the Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) clashed with each other during a rally after anti-Khalistan slogans were raised.

Members of some Sikh organisations came out on the streets wielding swords and the situation turned tense when the both groups started pelting stones at each other.

The AAP-led state government took action and a day after the clash, Patiala Inspector General of Police Rakesh Agarwal was relieved from his post while the Patiala SSP and SP were transferred and new police officials were posted in Patiala.