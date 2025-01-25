Centre honours 942 Police Personnel with Gallantry and Distinguished Service Medals ahead of 76th Republic Day

On the eve of the 76th Republic Day, the Centre has announced a total of 942 service medals, including 95 for gallantry, to personnel from various central and state police forces.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs, out of the 95 gallantry awards, 28 medals have been awarded to security personnel, including local police, for their exceptional service in Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas.

Additionally, 28 medals have been given to security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, while three medals have been awarded to personnel in the North-East and 36 others to personnel from various regions across the country. Fire services personnel also earned 17 gallantry medals.

Among the gallantry awards, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) received 19 medals for acts of bravery in LWE-affected areas, while five medals were awarded to personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF).

The remaining awards went to security personnel from various states, Union Territories, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

In addition to the gallantry awards, 101 President’s Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM) were announced, with 85 awarded to police service personnel, five to fire service personnel, seven to civil defence and home guard personnel, and four to those in correctional services.

The President’s Medal for Distinguished Service is given to individuals with a special record of exceptional service, while the Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded for valuable contributions marked by resourcefulness and devotion to duty.

Notably, officers and officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also received recognition. President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service were awarded to six CBI officers, including Datla Sreenivasa Varma, IPS, Joint Director (North East), CBI, Guwahati, and Ghanshyam Upadhyay, IPS, Joint Director (EO Zone), CBI, New Delhi.

Meanwhile, 25 other CBI officers received the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, including Rajiv Ranjan, IPS, Joint Director (Ranchi Zone), CBI, Ranchi, and Kuldeep Dwivedi, IPS, Deputy Director (Admn & Pers), CBI (Head Office), New Delhi.