Delhi assembly polls: Over 25,000 police personnel, 9,000 Home Guards, 220 CAPF companies deployed for security

With campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections coming to an end on Monday, security measures have been significantly intensified across the national capital.

Over 25,000 police personnel, 220 companies of paramilitary forces, and 9,000 Home Guards have been deployed to ensure a safe and smooth electoral process.

Highlighting the security arrangements, Special Commissioner of Police (L&O Zone 2) Madhup Tiwari stated at a press conference, “Ten strong rooms have been established for storing EVMs after the elections. These rooms are being guarded by armed personnel to ensure the safety of the voting machines.”

To curb electoral malpractices such as the distribution of cash, liquor, and other inducements, heightened security checks are being conducted in sensitive areas, particularly at night.

Special Commissioner of Police (L & O Zone 1) Ravinder Singh Yadav further emphasized the collaborative efforts, stating, “Delhi Police have received additional support from other states, with 104 companies of additional forces deployed since the elections were announced.”

According to Delhi Police data, over 1,000 cases of alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) have been registered ahead of the February 5 elections. These cases were reported between January 7, when the MCC came into effect, and February 2.

Additionally, 33,434 individuals have been arrested under various legal provisions, including the Excise Act, during this period.

To facilitate voter movement on polling day, the Delhi Traffic Police have implemented comprehensive traffic management plans.

Additional personnel will be deployed to regulate traffic, and designated parking facilities will be available at polling centers in areas such as Dwarka, Bijwasan, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, and Matiala, according to Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic Zone 2) Dinesh Kumar Gupta.

“These measures aim to enhance the voting experience for the public,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) and In-charge of the Election Cell, Devesh Chandra Srivastava, reaffirmed the commitment of Delhi Police, stating, “All personnel are dedicated to ensuring free, fair, and peaceful elections. Pre-poll security arrangements have been completed, and record seizures of drugs, liquor, and cash have been made. Nearly 3,000 sensitive booths have been identified, where drones and paramilitary forces will be deployed for added security.”

In January, the Delhi Police conducted an inter-state coordination meeting with multiple law enforcement agencies to finalize security arrangements across the capital. These measures underscore the authorities’ commitment to maintaining law and order throughout the electoral process.