Swami Ramdev leads Republic Day celebrations with yoga and vision for India’s progress

Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev hoisted the national flag on Republic Day at Patanjali Yogpeeth. A sacred yajna marked the beginning of the day, followed by a yoga session for students, employees, and followers of Patanjali.

Swami Ramdev reminded the audience of the need for economic self-reliance, recounting how foreign invaders exploited India’s wealth and left the nation economically vulnerable.

He called for collective efforts to revive Indian economic strength in the guise of a world nation. Ramdev also stressed the importance of following and worshipping the Constitution of India that is the mother of the government of the nation.

The central Republic Day celebrations in Delhi saw pomp and show. President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag with the help of Indian Navy officers Lieutenant Shubham Kumar and Lieutenant Yogita Saini at Kartavya Path.

The celebration this year marks 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution, with the theme ‘Jan Bhagidari’ – which underlines the inclusive spirit of democracy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the country’s martyrs by laying wreaths before the flag-unfurling ceremony at the National War Memorial.

Indonesia’s Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto was also the chief guest there, in a commitment to eternal friendship between the two nations.

The day was marked by a colorful parade that showcased India’s cultural diversity, military might, and technological prowess.

From traditional dance forms to cutting-edge innovations, the parade reflected the journey of the world’s largest democracy.

The spectators got to witness the performances and tableaus highlighting India’s rich heritage and progress, making it a memorable celebration of unity and pride.