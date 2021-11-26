Centre gives green signals of 105 industrial units to promote industrial production in North East Area

The centre gave its green signals to 105 new industrial units to promote industrialization and generate employment in the North East region.

The Empowered Committee of North East Industrial Development Scheme (NEIDS), specially constituted in 2017 to promote industries in North East, met here for the ninth time and granted approval to 105 industrial units in the North East, said a senior officer of the Commerce and Industry Ministry here on Thursday.

The NEIDS has so far accepted the proposals of 291 new industrial units with a proposed total investment of Rs 2631 crore. With this, all applications recommended for registration by the concerned state governments till October 2021 have been considered by the Empowered Committee.

The total incentives envisaged by these 391 industrial units amounts to Rs 1740.06 crore with a projected employment generation of 15,987, the officer said.

The NEIDS Scheme was formulated on the basis of suggestions received from State Governments, Industrial Associations, and other stakeholders. The Scheme covers both manufacturing and service sectors.

“This could be achieved through key initiatives taken including developing an online application portal which allows submission of application and claim forms online besides online processing of the cases with each stage being intimated to the applicant,” the Ministry claimed.

The Government of India has also delegated the powers for processing and approval of the claims to the State Governments with a view to expediting the release of incentives to the industrial units, the officer stated.

“All the stakeholders are being periodically engaged through symposiums and workshops the theme of “Accelerating Investment & Industrial Development in North-Eastern Region” by various departments and organizations including DPIIT, Departments heads in industries Departments of all the 8 State Governments, National bodies like APEDA and NER representatives from Industry Associations such as CII, FINER, Laghu Udyog Bharati, ASSOCHAM and FICCI,” the Ministry said.