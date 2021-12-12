Centre to launch next phase of reforms to reduce business compliance burden

After initiating ‘Ease and Living’ and ‘Ease of doing Business’, Centre on Sunday claimed that it is now targeting to reduce compliance burden on businesses and citizens through the ‘next phase of reforms’.

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Arurag Jain has already interacted with various stakeholders to prepare a roadmap to reduce compliance burden and to carry forward the next phase of reforms, said a senior officer of the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken personal interest in the reform move and discussed the issue with Secretaries of various departments in September so as to push the bar to usher in the next phase of reforms.

In order to take the mission forward, the Centre has also planned a detailed National Workshop on the issue on December 22 with three Breakout Sessions inviting secretaries of various Ministries, representatives from various State Governments and other senior officials, the officer said.

While the theme of the first Session is ‘Breaking Silos and enhancing synergies among Government Departments’, the theme of other two sessions include ‘National Single Sign-on for Efficient Delivery of Citizen Services’ and ‘Effective Grievance Redressal’.

”The outcomes of the Breakout Sessions of the Workshop would be presented to the Cabinet Secretary to take the issue further and make policies accordingly,” the officer said.

The top brass of various ministries and stakeholders would discuss a series of issues including integration among central and state departments to issue a combined certificate for CIN, PAN, TAN, GST, LIN, Import-Export Code (IEC).

Government is also planning to create Single business IDs to subsume multiple IDs and standardization and rationalization of information across centre and state government departments.

The secretaries of various state and centre governments would further deliberate to bring all citizen services by Central and State Government services under one roof using a ”National Citizen Centric Portal” and by creating a ‘National Digital Profile’ for all citizens.