Centre declares Tehreek-e-Hurriyat unlawful association under UAPA

Union Home minister Amit Shah said here on Sunday that the Central government had declared ‘Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH), Jammu & Kashmir an ‘unlawful association’ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967.

In a post on X, the home minister wrote, “Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, J&K (TeH) has been declared an ‘unlawful association’ under UAPA.” He cited the outfit’s involvement in forbidden activities to separate J&K from India and establish Islamic rule as reason for the action.

“The group is found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in J&K. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, any individual or organization found involved in anti-India activities will be thwarted forthwith,” Shah said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA), in a statement said, “The objective of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu & Kashmir (TeH) is to separate Jammu and Kashmir from India and establish Islamic rule in Jammu and Kashmir. This organization has been involved in fomenting terrorism and anti-India propaganda for fueling secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir, which is prejudicial to the sovereignty, security and integrity of India.”

Many criminal cases have been registered against this organisation under various sections of the UAPA, Arms Act, RPC and IPC etc, it pointed out.