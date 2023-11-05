Centre blocks Mahadev Book, 21 other online betting apps following ED probe

The Centre on Sunday blocked at least 22 illegal betting apps and websites, including Mahadev Book amid Enforcement Directorate’s probe into the alleged hawala operations in connection with Mahadev betting app case. The order was issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

In a statement released via The Press Information Bureau (PIB), the government said, “The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting apps and websites, including Mahadev Book and Reddyannaprestopro.”

The government said that the action was taken following the ED probe against illegal betting app syndicate and subsequent raids on Mahadev Book in Chhattisgarh.

Targetting the Bhupesh Baghel-led Chhattisgarh government, the minister of state for IT, Rajiv Chandrashekhar said that the Baghel government had all the power to recommend shutting down of the Mahadev Book but they didn’t do that even as an investigation was on for the last 1.5 years.

“Chhattisgarh Government had all the power to recommend shutting down of website/app under Sec 69A IT Act. However, they did not do so and no such request was made by the State Government while they have been investigating it for the last 1.5 years. In fact, the first and only request has been received from ED and it has been acted upon. Nothing prevented the Chhattisgarh Government from making similar requests,” he said.

The development comes days after the ED claimed that it has arrested a courier who told them that Mahadev Book owners paid an amount of at least Rs 508 crore to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for election campaign.

Baghel has denied the allegations, terming them “politically motivated”. His Congress party also echoed his sentiments and said that the ED claim, which came days before polls, is a conspiracy of the BJP.

Baghel also took a dig at the BJP and said that the saffron party knows it can’t fight elections on its own, therefore, seeking ED’s help.